StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Price Performance

Shares of NH stock opened at $3.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.83. NantHealth has a 12-month low of $1.57 and a 12-month high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $24.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.96.

Get NantHealth alerts:

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.63 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NantHealth

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.