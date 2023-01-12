StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.19 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.78. PowerFleet has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.52 million. PowerFleet had a negative return on equity of 13.68% and a negative net margin of 8.84%. Research analysts forecast that PowerFleet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Casey acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 174,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,046.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PWFL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 23.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,644 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PowerFleet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,577,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,027 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of PowerFleet during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PowerFleet by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 121,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new stake in PowerFleet during the first quarter worth $715,000. Institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

