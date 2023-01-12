StockNews.com Downgrades Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) to Hold

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Hovde Group downgraded Financial Institutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISI opened at $24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $371.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Financial Institutions has a 52-week low of $22.91 and a 52-week high of $34.43.

Financial Institutions ( NASDAQ:FISI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $55.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.58 million. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 27.98%. On average, equities analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 177.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 107.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Financial Institutions by 76.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Financial Institutions during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

