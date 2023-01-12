StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.5 %

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.08. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 5.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

