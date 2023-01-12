StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average is $0.96. Ever-Glory International Group has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $4.25 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.21.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $106.44 million for the quarter.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

