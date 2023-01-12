StockNews.com Lowers CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) to Buy

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

CRA International Stock Down 0.4 %

CRAI stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.50. 49,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,161. CRA International has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $125.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRA International

CRA International ( NASDAQ:CRAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.41. CRA International had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $148.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.23 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in CRA International by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in CRA International by 588.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CRA International by 2,174.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in CRA International in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Company Profile



CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Featured Articles

