Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Acquires 2,881 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,684 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 1,098.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 169.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 48.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARCC stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.42. 11,043 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,616,564. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 40.71%. The firm had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Hovde Group reduced their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.64.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

