Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 2.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,488,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,647,000 after buying an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 89,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

DGRO traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.16. 5,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,662,624. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.50 and a 200 day moving average of $49.20. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $56.09.

