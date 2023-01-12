Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $1.73 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 1.2% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $222.55. 10,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,688. The business has a fifty day moving average of $220.74 and a 200 day moving average of $229.85. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $311.32.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

