Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $3.91 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $418,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSG stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,454. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.44. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a one year low of $76.95 and a one year high of $113.07.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

