Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 55.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,043 shares during the period. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,340,000 after buying an additional 3,269,191 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,818,000 after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after buying an additional 6,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 149,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after buying an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Price Performance

SKYY traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.03. 7,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,720. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $102.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.52.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.