Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,952 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 1,360.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $219,000.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FAN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,775. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $20.46.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

