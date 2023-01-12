Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Purchases 232 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

IVE traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,302. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.96 and its 200-day moving average is $142.50. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $127.33 and a 52 week high of $160.09.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

