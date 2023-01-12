Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 789,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 56,810 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 43.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 783,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,892,000 after purchasing an additional 236,522 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 752,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 536,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 491,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,252,000 after purchasing an additional 24,154 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.14. 355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,412. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $49.03.

