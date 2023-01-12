Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRLN. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 109.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,121,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,431,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,984 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,562,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,739,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,880,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,571,000 after purchasing an additional 572,323 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:SRLN traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $41.87. 11,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,236,079. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.