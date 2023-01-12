Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 570 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,590. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $82.09 and a one year high of $106.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.32.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

