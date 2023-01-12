Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Takes $2.26 Million Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,000. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.91% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDHY. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,574,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 1,075.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 72,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after buying an additional 66,594 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,732,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,328,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 38,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,340. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.30. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $43.78 and a 12 month high of $54.31.

