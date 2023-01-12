StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Stock Price Down 4.3%

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.35 and last traded at $9.48. Approximately 122,316 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 4,747,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

STNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of StoneCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of StoneCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.90.

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $478.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.52 million. StoneCo had a negative net margin of 15.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of StoneCo by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 2.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in StoneCo by 14.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in StoneCo by 33.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in StoneCo by 4.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

