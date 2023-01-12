Storj (STORJ) Price Reaches $0.29 on Major Exchanges

Storj (STORJ) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Storj token can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001571 BTC on major exchanges. Storj has a total market capitalization of $121.79 million and approximately $23.97 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Storj has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Storj alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003196 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.45 or 0.00443945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,823.89 or 0.31356720 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.65 or 0.00994192 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,937,122 tokens. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storj and its Facebook page is accessible here. Storj’s official website is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is https://reddit.com/r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Storj

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Storj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Storj and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.