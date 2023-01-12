StormX (STMX) Achieves Market Cap of $42.28 Million

StormX (STMX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last week, StormX has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. StormX has a market capitalization of $42.28 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StormX token can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003344 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

About StormX

StormX was first traded on May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for StormX is stormx.io. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2015, StormX is one of the first global cryptocurrency-based solutions to reach worldwide markets. As a mobile app and browser extension, StormX aims to bring users cashback in crypto for most of their online purchases. With enterprise partners like Samsung, Nike and Lego. StormX also allows users to stake the native STMX token to boost their rewards.StormX is the first crypto cashback solution that allows users to earn rewards and cashback for their fiat purchases. By seamlessly integrating their blockchain platform with the everyday purchases people make, StormX essentially makes crypto enter the mainstream financial system. By extending the capabilities of the StormX platform beyond cashback, the company also captures the interest of crypto enthusiasts who are looking to boost their profit by staking native tokens and performing everyday tasks. The STMX token allows users to lock staking contracts and earn interest on their investment. With more than 750 online stores part of the StormX cashback program, customers can easily stack up cashback rewards..”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

