Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Rating) shares were down 7.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 44,328 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average daily volume of 26,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Stria Lithium Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.23.

About Stria Lithium

Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Pontax-Lithium property that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.

