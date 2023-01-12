Strong Reaches Market Cap of $827,211.68 (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One Strong token can currently be bought for $5.98 or 0.00031773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Strong has a market cap of $827,211.68 and $57,776.18 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003261 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000284 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00433538 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,827.33 or 0.30621655 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $177.07 or 0.00930474 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,269 tokens. Strong’s official Twitter account is @strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio. The official website for Strong is strongblock.io.

Buying and Selling Strong

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience.”

