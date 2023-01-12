Stryker (NYSE:SYK) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $284.00 target price on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $240.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SYK. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.68.

Stryker Stock Down 1.9 %

SYK stock opened at $258.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $279.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $236.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.08.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 46.66%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $919,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,281.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $919,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stryker

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

