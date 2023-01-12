Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.92 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.8% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parthenon LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 80,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in Walmart by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 7,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $610,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 124,257 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $145.39. 32,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,221,407. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $392.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.95.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 350,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $50,158,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 267,693,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,363,174,831.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,822,421. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.52.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

