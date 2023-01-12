Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,664 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 2.0% of Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the second quarter worth $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $340.87. 23,343 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,788. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $331.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $349.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $274.73 and a one year high of $541.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Adobe from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer cut Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $415.23.

In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

