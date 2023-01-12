Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sysco Stock Up 0.1 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Sysco stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $80.69. The stock had a trading volume of 24,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,334. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a return on equity of 137.76% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

