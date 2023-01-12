Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 10,925 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,925 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NetApp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $63,134,000 after acquiring an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after acquiring an additional 12,971 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in NetApp by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 12.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NetApp from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.95.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $293,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,395,865.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,707 shares of company stock worth $748,890. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.89. 8,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,716,305. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.08 and a 12 month high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 30.26%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

