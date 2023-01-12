Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,176 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,176 shares during the quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 196.1% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total value of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.78, for a total transaction of $1,678,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,522.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.36, for a total transaction of $1,525,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,576.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,524,401. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,253. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.07 and a 12-month high of $327.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $263.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.59, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.