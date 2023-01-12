Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC Sells 4,475 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 82.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 985 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 407.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.30.

MLM traded down $4.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $350.27. 3,515 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,267. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $284.99 and a twelve month high of $428.04. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $350.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.74 by ($0.05). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

