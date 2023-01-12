Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Surge Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

OTCMKTS ZPTAF traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,285. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. Surge Energy has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $10.93.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

