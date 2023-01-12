SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Reaches $1.09 on Top Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006022 BTC on exchanges. SushiSwap has a market cap of $242.13 million and approximately $69.95 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded up 11.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.19 or 0.00442749 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.01072460 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.64 or 0.31272249 BTC.

SushiSwap Token Profile

SushiSwap’s launch date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

