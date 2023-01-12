Susquehanna Downgrades Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have $60.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $63.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $56.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.48. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72.

Knight-Swift Transportation Announces Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Articles

