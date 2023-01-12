SVB Leerink Increases Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $90.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s previous close. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.75.

Hologic Price Performance

HOLX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.44. 19,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,131,847. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic has a 52-week low of $59.78 and a 52-week high of $81.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hologic news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,193,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hologic news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $1,054,512.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hologic

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Hologic by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 23,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Hologic by 59.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 415 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in Hologic by 3.0% during the second quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc lifted its stake in Hologic by 1.6% during the second quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Hologic by 4.3% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,967 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

