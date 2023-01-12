Sweat Economy (SWEAT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $43.01 Million

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Sweat Economy has a market capitalization of $43.01 million and $2.97 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for about $0.0116 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Sweat Economy alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003217 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000287 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.70 or 0.00438715 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,841.60 or 0.30987287 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $189.11 or 0.01003152 BTC.

Sweat Economy Token Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,068,168,670 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,699,073,486 tokens. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sweat Economy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sweat Economy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.