Synaptogenix (NASDAQ:SNPX) Trading Down 1.7%

Synaptogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.14 and last traded at $1.16. Approximately 106,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 104,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group cut Synaptogenix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th.

Synaptogenix Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Activity at Synaptogenix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptogenix

In related news, Director William S. Singer sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNPX. Platform Technology Partners boosted its position in Synaptogenix by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 25,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,106 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synaptogenix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptogenix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.99% of the company’s stock.

Synaptogenix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synaptogenix, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company with product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. It focuses on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also evaluating therapeutic applications of bryostatin for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, such as fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and Niemann-pick type C disease.

Featured Articles

