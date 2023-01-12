Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $26.93

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.93 and last traded at $26.93, with a volume of 20261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.62.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNDX. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.20.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1,286.86 and a beta of 1.09.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $195,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265 shares in the company, valued at $6,627.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $805,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $313,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the second quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 107,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 57,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 316,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after purchasing an additional 101,511 shares in the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

