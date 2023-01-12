Syscoin One Day Volume Reaches $2.63 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 12th. Syscoin has a market capitalization of $86.44 million and $2.63 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000610 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18,846.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00638954 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00219876 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00041836 BTC.

Syscoin Coin Profile

Syscoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 751,488,451 coins. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. Syscoin’s official message board is syscoin.org/news. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Syscoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syscoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

