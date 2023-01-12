Talon International (OTCMKTS:TALN) Trading Down 27.9%

Talon International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TALN – Get Rating) shares were down 27.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.10 and last traded at $0.10. Approximately 14,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 543% from the average daily volume of 2,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.
Talon International Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.13.
About Talon International
Talon International, Inc manufactures and distributes apparel components and accessories to manufacturers of fashion apparel, specialty retailers, and mass merchandisers. The company offers a line of metal, coil, and plastic zippers under the Talon brand name; apparel trim components, including tags, labels, buttons, rivets, leather patches, woven labels, heat transfer seals, tapes, ribbons, printed marketing material, polybasic, packing cartons, and hangers; Flex-It films, adhesive films, overlay films, seam sealing tapes; metal fasteners; stretch waistbands, shirt collars, and inner pocketing panels under the Tekfit brand, as well as packaging and other items; and specialty stretch technology for interlinings.
See Also
