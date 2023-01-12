Tangible One Day Volume Hits $1.09 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Tangible has a market capitalization of $31.22 million and approximately $1.09 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can now be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00005784 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Tangible has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tangible

Tangible was first traded on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95919376 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

