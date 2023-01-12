Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.03

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.32. Tarena International shares last traded at $5.04, with a volume of 5,389 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $53.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78 and a beta of -0.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average is $5.53.

Tarena International ( NASDAQ:TEDU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.44 million for the quarter.

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

