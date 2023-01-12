Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tata Motors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Tata Motors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tata Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Tata Motors alerts:

Tata Motors Trading Up 1.4 %

TTM opened at $25.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Tata Motors has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $35.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.39.

Institutional Trading of Tata Motors

Tata Motors ( NYSE:TTM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.99 billion during the quarter. Tata Motors had a negative return on equity of 45.47% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tata Motors will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tata Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,080,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 87.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 74.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tata Motors in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Tata Motors by 129.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.93% of the company’s stock.

About Tata Motors

(Get Rating)

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various automotive vehicles. The company offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; intermediate and light commercial vehicles; small, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles; defense vehicles; pickups, wingers, buses, and trucks; and electric vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tata Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tata Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.