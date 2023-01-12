TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SNX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

NYSE:SNX traded up $5.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.35. 569,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,870. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. TD SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $115.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.07 and a 200 day moving average of $94.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

In other news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total value of $68,052.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $68,052.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,864,352.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Patrick Zammit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $455,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,688,133. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 202.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after purchasing an additional 35,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

