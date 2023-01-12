Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Trading Up 4.7%

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.86 and last traded at $32.86. Approximately 1,191 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 239,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on TGLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day moving average of $24.06.

Tecnoglass ( NASDAQ:TGLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.30. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 46.41% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $201.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.86%.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total value of $636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,114,000 after acquiring an additional 515,151 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 74.5% during the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,080,000 after buying an additional 469,315 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 113.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,430,000 after buying an additional 224,837 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 45.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 265,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after buying an additional 82,567 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 70.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 162,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after buying an additional 67,106 shares during the period. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

