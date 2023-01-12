TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

TEGNA Stock Up 1.2 %

TGNA opened at $21.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. TEGNA has a 52 week low of $18.16 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70.

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in TEGNA by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in TEGNA by 231.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in TEGNA by 402.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

