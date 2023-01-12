TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 86,623 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 1,002,330 shares.The stock last traded at $20.23 and had previously closed at $21.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get TEGNA alerts:

TEGNA Stock Down 4.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of TEGNA

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of TEGNA by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in TEGNA by 231.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in TEGNA by 402.8% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TEGNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TEGNA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.