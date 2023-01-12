Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,105.24

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,105.24 ($25.65) and traded as low as GBX 1,976 ($24.07). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 2,005 ($24.43), with a volume of 72,288 shares changing hands.

Telecom Plus Trading Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,261.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,104.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,622.81.

Telecom Plus Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a GBX 34 ($0.41) dividend. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $30.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus Company Profile

In other news, insider Charles Wigoder sold 25,000 shares of Telecom Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($29.24), for a total value of £600,000 ($730,994.15).

Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance, boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.

