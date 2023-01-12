Telos Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 2,289 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $148.16 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $163.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.53.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

