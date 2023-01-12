Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $219,000 Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,473 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 97,818 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 91.2% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $37.95 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $164.07 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Articles

