Telos Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,513 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 9,273 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVV stock opened at $397.25 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $475.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $392.12 and its 200 day moving average is $392.11.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

