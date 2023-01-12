Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 42 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Telos Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $871,314,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,216,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $658,200,000 after buying an additional 114,111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total value of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.84, for a total transaction of $3,858,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,656 shares in the company, valued at $5,269,031.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 147,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total value of $3,281,515.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,070,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,775,800.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.0 %

GS has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $469.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.36.

NYSE:GS opened at $364.48 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $404.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $363.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.